Curation for Spotify

Brief

Define Your Creative Goals

We'll first understand and train your visual identity to develop the right brief. Then our creators can get to work.

Deliver

Monitor and Measure Campaign Metrics in Real Time

Review and select from your daily curated results. Decide on asset control and exclusivity.

Amplify

Breathe Social Life into Your Campaign

Extend your reach from your most engaging content. Turn a Mission into a fully-fledged brand campaign.

Canon

Live for the Story

“With such a large global community, EyeEm was able to deliver stunning visual stories from every corner of the world to fit our campaign.”

Reshma Chauhan
European Campaign Specialist, Canon

Betsy Meza Moreno

Land Rover

Adapted to the City

“The number of submitted images exceeded our expectations and the best images were quickly found and shared with us.”

Katherine Burke
Campaign Lead

Traci Purvee

Recent Missions

Music Brings Us Together

1.2M

Engagement

6.1K

Contributors

11.4K

Submissions

Barbara Duchalska

Welcome to Black

381K

Engagement

12.1K

Contributors

58.9K

Submissions

Christian

Summer Feelings

800K

Engagement

13.7K

Contributors

76.7K

Submissions

Criene

Takeover Contrast

624K

Engagement

10.2K

Contributors

39.2K

Submissions

urban poetry

Neighborhood Map

469K

Engagement

7.4K

Contributors

47.7K

Submissions

Anass Bachar

Break The Mold

586K

Engagement

8K

Contributors

44.4K

Submissions

Nicola Miles

Perspectives on Nature

859K

Engagement

16.8K

Contributors

131.4K

Submissions

Alina Rudya

