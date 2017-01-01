Curation for Spotify
Brief
We'll first understand and train your visual identity to develop the right brief. Then our creators can get to work.
Deliver
Review and select from your daily curated results. Decide on asset control and exclusivity.
Amplify
Extend your reach from your most engaging content. Turn a Mission into a fully-fledged brand campaign.
Canon
“With such a large global community, EyeEm was able to deliver stunning visual stories from every corner of the world to fit our campaign.”
Land Rover
“The number of submitted images exceeded our expectations and the best images were quickly found and shared with us.”
Music Brings Us Together
1.2M
Engagement
6.1K
Contributors
11.4K
Submissions
Takeover Contrast
624K
Engagement
10.2K
Contributors
39.2K
Submissions
Neighborhood Map
469K
Engagement
7.4K
Contributors
47.7K
Submissions
Break The Mold
586K
Engagement
8K
Contributors
44.4K
Submissions
Perspectives on Nature
859K
Engagement
16.8K
Contributors
131.4K
Submissions
Enjoy the New Normal
429K
Engagement
8.7K
Contributors
28K
Submissions
Your Amserdam
26K
Engagement
687
Contributors
3.5K
Submissions
Paint the Town Yellow
669K
Engagement
16K
Contributors
85.5K
Submissions
Connected By Travel
485K
Engagement
10K
Contributors
53.4K
Submissions
@betsymoreno
@dinalf
Summer Feelings
734
Engagement
21K
Contributors
11.4K
Submissions
@criene
Electronic Music Shots
--
Engagement
21K
Contributors
11.4K
Submissions
